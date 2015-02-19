FRANKFURT Feb 19 German exchange operator
Deutsche Boerse aims to conclude a wide-ranging
cooperation agreement with the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE)
soon, completing a key element to its Asian expansion plans,
Deputy CEO Andreas Preuss said.
The deal would give Chinese investors direct access to the
German and European financial markets, while German-Chinese
financial market infrastructure would be strengthened to build
cooperation between the two countries and aid the
internationalisation of China's currency, the renminbi.
"The project is very much alive and is going according to
plan," Preuss told journalists at a media briefing, confirming a
Reuters report from October.
The group aims to double revenues from its Asian activities
from just over 100 million euros now to around 200 million euros
by 2017, the company said on Thursday, one day after publishing
its quarterly results.
Deutsche Boerse aims to offer trading, clearing and other
services across the Asian time zone under its new brand Eurex
Asia. Lack of growth in its European business has forced the
company to seek business opportunities abroad.
In January, the company received regulatory clearance in
principle from the Monetary Authority of Singapore to set up a
clearing house there.
The new clearing house, Eurex Clearing Asia, is one of the
most important elements in the company's strategy to expand in
Asia and is expected to begin operating in 2016, one year later
than originally envisaged.
Deutsche Boerse hopes its newly named chief executive,
Carsten Kengeter, who takes office in June, will accelerate this
initiative. Kengeter speaks Chinese and worked for several years
in Asia for investment bank Goldman Sachs.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins and Andreas Kroener; Editing by
Vincent Baby)