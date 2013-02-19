FRANKFURT Feb 19 Deutsche Boerse
said net profit fell by one fourth to 645 million euros ($861.49
million) in 2012, as concerns over the euro debt crisis and
tighter regulation curbed trading activity.
Net revenue fell 9 percent to 1.93 billion euros last year
due to the "challenging market environment," the Frankfurt-based
exchange operator said in a statement on Tuesday.
Deutsche Boerse had already released preliminary 2012
earnings on Feb. 5, unveiling at the same time a plan to eke out
additional cost savings of 70 million euros per year.
In October, Deutsche Boerse had warned investors it would
not meet its 2012 revenue and profit targets.
($1 = 0.7487 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Edward Taylor)