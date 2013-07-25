FRANKFURT, July 25 Deutsche Boerse reported slightly weaker than expected earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 256.3 million euros ($339.23 million) in the second quarter, as tough capital markets kept revenue below year-earlier levels.

The average of five forecasts in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages was for quarterly EBIT of 258 million euros, down from 279 million a year earlier.

Net revenue fell 2 percent in the second quarter to 497.1 million euros, but rose 3 percent compared with the first three months of the year, Deutsche Boerse said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach)