BRIEF-Union National Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 452 million dirhams versus 450 million dirhams year ago
FRANKFURT, July 25 Deutsche Boerse reported slightly weaker than expected earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 256.3 million euros ($339.23 million) in the second quarter, as tough capital markets kept revenue below year-earlier levels.
The average of five forecasts in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages was for quarterly EBIT of 258 million euros, down from 279 million a year earlier.
Net revenue fell 2 percent in the second quarter to 497.1 million euros, but rose 3 percent compared with the first three months of the year, Deutsche Boerse said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach)
* Q1 net profit 452 million dirhams versus 450 million dirhams year ago
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, April 12 Japan's Toshiba Corp has narrowed down the field of bidders for its chip unit to four suitors including Broadcom Ltd and Western Digital Corp, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.