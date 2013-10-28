By Edward Taylor
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Oct 28 Deutsche Boerse AG
has overhauled its offering for retail clients in an attempt to
claw back trading volume which has migrated to non-exchange
platforms.
The Frankfurt-based exchange operator will extend
price-execution guarantees to retail customers as well as
institutional clients, it said on Monday.
For all trade orders up to 7,500 euros ($10,300), including
for German, European and U.S. blue chips as well as
exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Deutsche Boerse said it would
guarantee investors will be able to buy or sell at a price
equivalent to that on a benchmark market such as its own Xetra
or better.
"This should help distinguish our offering from the
off-exchange segment," said Martin Reck, board member in charge
of cash markets at Deutsche Boerse.
Reck said the overhaul was needed in part due to rival
platforms like Tradegate gaining market share. Deutsche Boerse's
share of trading in shares and ETFs in Germany among retail
investors has slumped to 26 percent from almost 50 percent at
the beginning of 2010.
Deutsche Boerse's move is also in part a response to
established regional exchanges like Stuttgart, which also cater
to retail clients.
Deutsche Boerse also said it would also rebrand its exchange
for certificates and leveraged products, Scoach Europa AG, to
Boerse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG. Deutsche Boerse said in
February Swiss bourse SIX had cancelled a joint venture for the
derivatives platform Scoach.
($1 = 0.7250 euros)
(Editing by Marilyn Gerlach and David Holmes)