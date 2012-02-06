* To close First Quotation Segment Board

FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Deutsche Boerse is seeking to curb market manipulation by tightening up the rules on its open market platform, it said on Monday.

The German exchange said it would close its First Quotation board, a segment of its open market platform, which is a cheap and fast way for companies to offer their shares and bonds, after a stricter regime introduced in 2011 failed to have the desired effect.

"Despite criminal law and supervisory measures and the close involvement of the applicant and the tightening of admission requirements, there have nevertheless continued to be massive and frequent suspected cases of market manipulation," Deutsche Boerse said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for Deutsche Boerse declined to name specific cases of market manipulation or give numbers of incidents.

Deutsche Boerse said current First Quotation Board members meeting the entry criteria will be able to move to the more regulated Prime Standard and General Standard segments in its Regulated Market, as well as the Entry Standard in the Open Market segment.

The changes will take effect in the third quarter of this year.

At the same time Entry Standard rules will be tweaked, with a public offering and a prospectus becoming mandatory for access, and tighter follow-up requirements. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Greg Mahlich)