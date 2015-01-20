FRANKFURT Jan 20 German stock exchange operator
Deutsche Boerse has received regulatory clearance in
principle from the Monetary Authority of Singapore to set up a
clearing house there.
The new clearing house, Eurex Clearing Asia, is one of the
most important elements in the company's strategy to expand in
Asia and is expected to begin operating in 2016, one year later
than originally envisaged.
Regulators are keen to see clearing houses play a greater
role in international financial markets, especially in
derivatives trading, by standing between buyers and sellers and
stepping in to fill the gap should a payment fail.
Deutsche Boerse aims to offer trading, clearing and other
services across the Asian time zone under its new brand Eurex
Asia. Lack of growth in its European business has forced the
company to seek business opportunities abroad.
The company hopes its newly named chief executive, Carsten
Kengeter, who takes office in June, will accelerate this
initiative. Kengeter speaks Chinese and worked for several years
in Asia for investment bank Goldman Sachs.
"We are becoming an integral part of the financial center of
Singapore," said Andreas Preuss, deputy head of Deutsche Boerse
AG and head of Eurex, in a statement on Tuesday.
Initially, Eurex Clearing Asia will clear selected European
benchmark derivatives listed at Eurex Exchange and traded during
Asian hours. The range of products cleared will be extended to
include listed derivatives based on Asian assets, the company
said.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Mark Potter)