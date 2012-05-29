SoftBank unit agrees to buy Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc
June 8 SoftBank Group Corp said on Thursday that a subsidiary of the company had agreed to buy robotics firm Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc.
FRANKFURT May 29 Frankfurt stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse plans to buy back shares worth around 100 million euros ($125.36 million) by the end of July, the company said late on Tuesday.
"The overall repurchase volume will amount to approximately 100 million euros of the total planned repurchase volume for 2012 of up to 200 million euros," it said in a statement.
The company said the shares could be used for several purposes, including a possible cancellation of the stock or a sale that could exclude existing shareholders.
BRASILIA, June 8 After its chief judge urged his peers to consider Brazil's political stability, the country's top electoral court on Thursday excluded testimony of engineering company executives in an illegal campaign funding case against President Michel Temer