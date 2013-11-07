BRIEF-Lander Sports scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
FRANKFURT Nov 7 Deutsche Boerse agreed on Thursday to pay $152 million to settle allegations by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) that the company's Clearstream unit may have violated U.S. economic sanctions tied to Iran.
The German exchange operator received an offer from the United States in October after OFAC closed the investigation.
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent