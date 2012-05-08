* German Xetra trading failed to open on Tuesday

* Exchange says trading halted until further notice

* Irish and Austrian exchanges say not affected (Adds that trading in Austria, Ireland unaffected)

FRANKFURT, May 8 Deutsche Boerse 's Frankfurt-based XETRA shares trading platform failed at the open on Tuesday and remains su spended un til further notice, the exchange operator said.

"Due to technical problems we are currently experiencing a failure in the Xetra System. There is no trading possible at the moment," Deutsche Boerse said in a statement.

Spokespeople for the Irish Stock Exchange and for the operator of the Austrian stock exchange Wiener Boerse AG, which both use the Xetra system, said their sites were unaffected by the glitch. (Reporting By Edward Taylor, Padraic Halpin in Dublin)