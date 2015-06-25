BRIEF-Re/Max Holdings reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
FRANKFURT, June 25 German exchange operator Deutsche Boerse on Thursday said trading on its Xetra shares trading platform had been suspended for technical reasons.
"We are investigating the failure and will keep you informed," Deutsche Boerse said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
ASTANA, May 4 Syria's armed opposition on Thursday rejected a Russian plan to create safe zones in Syria, calling it a threat to the country's territorial integrity, and said it would also not recognise Iran as a guarantor of any ceasefire plan.