FRANKFURT Nov 13 Deutsche Euroshop

* Q3 consolidated profit, adjusted for the sale of the stake in the Galeria Dominikanska in Wroclaw, up 14 pct

* Q3 net profit 23.1 mln eur, vs 35.5 mln yr-earlier

* Q3 EBIT 43.9 mln eur, vs 43.3 mln yr-earlier

* Q3 revenue 49.9 mln eur, vs 49.4 mln yr-earlier

* Like-for-like rental income rises by 2.2 pct

* Says stands by its recent forecasts for financial year 2014 and prospect of a dividend increase of five cents to 1.30 eur per share for 2014

* Deutsche Euroshop shares up 0.4 up above Xetra close in late trading