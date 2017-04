Nov 26 Deutsche Forfait

* Says auditors have concluded it can continue its business based on restructuring plan

* Deutsche Forfait says offers debt to equity swap to lenders

* Deutsche Forfait says to increase share capital by up to 6.8 million shares in march/april 2015

* Deutsche Forfait says lenders have agreed to extend credit lines and reduce interest rates