BRIEF-Compagnie Financiere du Neufcour FY net result turns to loss of 68,000 euros
* FY revenue 1.1 million euros versus 2.1 million euros year ago
FRANKFURT, Sept 30 German postal services group Deutsche Post said it was issuing 1 billion euros ($1.35 billion) worth of bonds and extending a syndicated credit facility to take advantage of lower borrowing costs.
Deutsche Post plans to place two corporate bonds worth 1 billion euros to refinance a ten-year bond that will mature in January 2014, it said in a statement on Monday.
In addition, the group has renewed ahead of schedule a five-year 2 billion euro syndicated loan facility that it agreed in 2010 with a consortium of banks.
The new credit line, for which it obtained more favorable terms, runs until 2018, with two additional extension options of one year each. ($1 = 0.7385 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
WASHINGTON, April 14 The Securities and Exchange Commission said on Friday it had frozen assets in two brokerage accounts used last week to reap more than $1 million in alleged insider trading profits in connection with a merger announcement by Liberty Interactive Corp and General Communication Inc .