FRANKFURT Dec 4 Deutsche Post will raise up to
2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) in funds for its pension
obligations by issuing three bonds, taking advantage of low
financing rates, it said on Tuesday.
The issuance is expected to have a positive effect on the
group's financial result and its net income, it added.
The group plans to issue a convertible bond of up to 1
billion euros and two conventional bonds for a further 1 billion
euros, all on Tuesday.
The convertible bond will have maturity of seven years with
a coupon range between 0.25 percent and 0.95 percent, while the
conventional bonds will have terms of 8 and 12 years.
Deutsche Post currently has a Moody's credit rating of Baa1
and BBB+ from Fitch.
($1 = 0.7650 euros)
