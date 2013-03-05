UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand gains as Fitch keeps ratings steady
* Rand boosted by Fitch decision to keep credit rating unchanged
FRANKFURT, March 5 Deutsche Post AG CEO: * Says aims for revenues of 100 million EUR from e-letter in 2013
* Rand boosted by Fitch decision to keep credit rating unchanged
PARIS, June 1 Commodity trader Louis Dreyfus Company has appointed Marcus Reis, a longstanding oilseed manager at the firm, as its new global head for coffee, effective immediately, the group said on Thursday.