FRANKFURT, April 28 German labour union Verdi on
Tuesday called for further strikes at Deutsche Post
in a dispute over plans by the company to expand its parcel
delivery service using workers on lower pay.
Walkouts could start soon, the union said after two days of
negotiations with Deutsche Post management ended with no
agreement.
Deutsche Post announced plans in January to create 10,000
jobs in its parcel business by 2020, but said new workers would
have to accept lower wages than other group employees as it
tries to compete in a rapidly growing industry.
Verdi has said such a move would breach an agreement
limiting how much business Deutsche Post can outsource to third
parties and said it would only accept it if the company
shortened its workers' hours to 36 per week from
38.5.
Deutsche Post workers have already staged two two-day
strikes earlier this month.
Further talks are scheduled for May 8 and 9 in Berlin, the
union said.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by David Holmes)