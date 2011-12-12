FRANKFURT Dec 12 Deutsche Post DHL may pay out a special dividend to use up some excess cash in the medium term, the company's Chief Financial Officer Larry Rosen told a German newspaper.

If the business trend of recent quarters continues, Europe's biggest mail and express delivery company "will in the medium term be in the position that we will have excess liquidity", Financial Times Deutschland quoted Rosen as saying on Monday.

He said the company would also use its liquidity to fund pension obligations, invest in its existing business and to make smaller acquisitions.

There are no plans for major strategic purchases, he said.

"It makes sense to make acquisitions when there are gaps in the strategic portfolio. That is not the case at DHL. There are no blank spots on our map," he said.

Rosen also said while he sees air and sea freight volumes declining slightly on weakening demand, he does not expect the global economy to slip into recession. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)