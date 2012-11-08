Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
FRANKFURT Nov 8 Deutsche Post posted a 6.5 percent fall in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the third quarter, missing consensus.
Europe's biggest express delivery and mail company said EBIT was at 604 million euros ($770.40 million) compared to 646 million the year-earlier, with revenues up 5.7 percent at 13.838 billion euros.
The average in a Reuters poll was for flat EBIT at 648 million euros ($829.54 million) and revenues 3.8 percent higher at 13.594 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.