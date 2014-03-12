China Overseas Land's Q1 operating profit rises to $1 bln
HONG KONG, April 21 State-owned property developer China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd said on Friday its operating profit in the first quarter rose to HK$7.8 billion ($1 billion).
FRANKFURT, March 12 Deutsche Post reported a 7 percent rise in operating profit in fourth quarter, beating estimates, partly boosted by its parcel business and strong growth in its international courier Express division.
The world's No. 1 postal and logistics group by revenue posted fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 885 million euros ($1.23 billion) compared with 827 million last year and revenue of 14.494 billion, down 0.6 percent.
The average in a Reuters poll was for EBIT of 878 million euros and revenue of 14.783 billion.
It proposed to pay a dividend of 0.80 euro per share, beating estimates of 0.76 euro and higher than 0.70 euro paid the previous year. ($1 = 0.7212 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
HONG KONG, April 21 State-owned property developer China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd said on Friday its operating profit in the first quarter rose to HK$7.8 billion ($1 billion).
* Says Q1 net profit down 13.95 percent y/y at 432.25 million yuan ($62.79 million)