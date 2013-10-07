FRANKFURT Oct 7 Germany's Deutsche Post DHL does not expect any notable improvement in the global economic environment this year, its chief executive told a newspaper.

"We have not seen any economic pickup since the first half of the year. We cannot decouple from this global trend. That is unlikely to change in the full year," Frank Appel told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview published on Monday.

But he said Europe's biggest mail and express delivery company was gaining market share in many regions, with strong growth in Europe, Africa and Latin America.

He said China and India were growing more slowly. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)