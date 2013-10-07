FRANKFURT Oct 7 Germany's Deutsche Post DHL
does not expect any notable improvement in the global
economic environment this year, its chief executive told a
newspaper.
"We have not seen any economic pickup since the first half
of the year. We cannot decouple from this global trend. That is
unlikely to change in the full year," Frank Appel told
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview published on
Monday.
But he said Europe's biggest mail and express delivery
company was gaining market share in many regions, with strong
growth in Europe, Africa and Latin America.
He said China and India were growing more slowly.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)