DUESSELDORF May 24 Deutsche Post has
filed a complaint with the European Commission against a German
law that will require government agencies and public services to
use a rival encrypted email system.
A spokesman for the German postal services group said on
Friday that a German bill on the use of "De-Mail", offered by
Deutsche Telekom and United Internet, would
violate EU laws and discriminate against Deutsche Post's own
email service "E-Postbrief".
The Bundesrat, Germany's upper house of parliament
representing the 16 federal states, is due to pass the
legislation in June, ensuring a huge customer base for De-Mail.
Deutsche Telekom and United Internet are among the companies
that have secured certification to provide De-Mail under
technical requirements specified by the government.
Deutsche Post opted out of the certification process because
it wanted to market its own system, which did not meet the
certification criteria.
Post board member Juergen Gerdes wrote to the premiers of
the 16 federal states saying the new bill would have "serious
consequences" for his company, the online edition of the
magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday.
Deutsche Post, Europe's biggest postal and logistics
company, invested around 500 million euros ($646 million) in
E-Postbrief and has said it hopes for around 100 million euros
of revenues from the product this year.
