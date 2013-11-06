* Germany could reach 5 pct of grocery sales as in UK

* Market seen more than doubling by 2016 - IGD

* Deutsche Post benefiting from e-commerce

BERLIN, Nov 6 The German market is ripe for online grocery sales to mimic the British expansion of recent years, the head of Deutsche Post's parcel delivery service in Germany said on Wednesday.

"I don't understand why people get books delivered to their homes but still carry bags of shopping from the supermarket," Andrej Busch, chief executive of DHL Paket Germany, told a conference on e-commerce in Berlin.

Online sales now made up 5 percent of the British grocery market, compared with less than 1 percent in Europe's biggest economy, Busch told Reuters later on the sidelines. "Why can't we get from 1 percent to 5 percent?"

British retailers have been trailblazers in moving to sell food online with many European players looking to mimic the growth of online grocer Ocado.

But while the UK sector is growing in double digits of percent annually it is still struggling to turn a profit outright in the face of delivery logistics for chilled products that are much more complex and expensive than for non-perishables.

While online sales of books, electronics and clothes are booming in Germany, the country's dominant discounters Lidl and Aldi have not embraced e-commerce for groceries and players like Rewe and Metro's Real chain are only slowly moving online.

Food and consumer goods research group IGD, however, predicts German online grocery sales could grow to 2.5 billion euros ($3.37 billion)by 2016 from 1.1 billion in 2012.

DHL is in the process of expanding its delivery of groceries, in partnership with online retailers, to more German cities after launching a trial in Cologne last year.

"In Germany, we fill our car trunks once a week with shopping. In Japan, most people don't have big cars. They don't need them because there is such a high penetration of delivery services...That is the world we are entering," Busch said.

Deutsche Post is the world's largest postal and logistics company by revenue but also still has about 80 percent of the domestic mail market in Germany, with profits supported by booming deliveries for online retailers. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Patrick Graham)