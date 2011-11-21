* First Mail unit had been told by court to raise prices

* Regulator had accused discount unit of dumping

* Deutsche Post says decision to be made in coming days (Adds details, background)

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 21 Germany's Deutsche Post said it may wind down its regional discount unit First Mail rather than follow court orders to lift its prices from dumping levels.

"We are assessing whether First Mail can be continued", a spokesman for Deutsche Post said on Monday, adding that a decision is due in the next few days.

The comments follow weekend media reports that the unit's end was imminent.

A German regulator in June accused Deutsche Post, Europe's biggest mail and express deliverer, of letting First Mail charge less than it needs to cover its costs, breaching regulations and making it difficult for rivals to compete.

A German court this month rejected Deutsche Post's legal challenge of that ruling.

First Mail offers discounted services to customers sending off at least 50 postcards or letters at once in the German states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin.

A spokesman for Germany's powerful services trade union Verdi said that Deutsche Post was obliged to offer other jobs within the group to most of First Mail's 1,600 staff. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Ludwig Burger)