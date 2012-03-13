FRANKFURT, March 13 Deutsche Post DHL had a good start to the year and sees continued robust Asian demand for express delivery services bolstering its business in 2012, its chief executive said.

"Despite the rather moderate forecasts made by macro economists, we see that the overall positive developments from the last quarter are continuing into the new year," Frank Appel said in the company's annual report on Tuesday.

Deutsche Post reported a 14.1 percent rise in quarterly operating profit last week and said it sees earnings growing in 2012 and in the coming years on the back of robust Asian demand for express delivery and supply chain services.

Asia-Pacific contributed about 14 percent of group revenue in 2011, boosted by new express routes to the United States, demand for supply chain services in China and a return to normal operations in Japan after last year's earthquake.

Deutsche Post says its DHL business has a 36 percent market share of the Asia-Pacific international express market, making it the number one ahead of U.S. rival FedEx.

Even in Europe, where the sovereign debt crisis has made prospects for the region uncertain, Deutsche Post's revenues rose 3 percent in 2011, helped by more express shipments with a guaranteed delivery time - the most profitable category - and German and Scandinavian demand for overland freight transportation.

Deutsche Post said it will invest 1.8 billion euros this year, 6 percent more than in 2011, with a focus on the fleet of aircraft used for express delivery as well as on information technology for its global forwarding businesses in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

U.S. rival UPS, which is pursuing Netherlands-based TNT Express, in January forecast 9-15 percent growth in profit this year as solid U.S. demand and growing e-commerce shipments offset an uneven global economy.

TNT Express last month posted weaker-than-expected results and highlighted a bleak economic outlook.

FedEx is due to publish quarterly results on March 22. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)