FRANKFURT, April 23 PostNL's Mail
Alliance and peer P2 are in talks to set up a nationwide mail
delivery network in Germany to rival Deutsche Post DHL
, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing the
head of PostNL's German unit.
"Talks are going well. Jointly with all the relevant parties
we will set up an alternative network across Germany," the paper
quoted Mario Frusch, head of TNT Post Deutschland, as saying.
According to the newspaper, Mail Alliance comprises about
140 regional mail delivery services, and P2 another 44. A
previous attempt to forge an alliance failed two years ago.
"The will is there to march together," FAZ quoted P2 head
Armin Knab as saying. "I am confident that we will come to an
agreement now," he said.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)