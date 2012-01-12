* Agreement valid from April 1, 2012 until March 31, 2013

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 12 Deutsche Post DHL agreed to pay about 130,000 workers 4 percent more from April 1, ending weeks of talks with services trade union Verdi.

The agreement, which is in line with analysts' expectations, is valid through March 31, 2013, Verdi said on Thursday.

Deutsche Post Chief Executive Frank Appel told Reuters the wage agreement is no threat to the company's earnings outlook.

"The agreement is in line with our planning," he said in an interview. "We are certain that we can stabilise earnings in the mail business at 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion)."

Before talks started on Dec. 12, Verdi had demanded a 7 percent wage increase, saying the fact that Deutsche Post hiked its outlook twice last year justified the demand. Deutsche Post did not say how much it offered the union.

Wage developments are closely watched at Deutsche Post as staff expenses account for about a third of the group's total costs and are seen creating a drag on its German mail business.

"We assume an increase in personnel costs of 2.5 percent for 2012, implying a decrease in personnel of 1 percent, which in view of the company's natural fluctuation is easily ... achievable," said one trader who asked not to be named.

Deutsche Post workers last received a pay increase in 2009, when they won a 3 percent rise. Subsequently, they agreed to forego raises altogether in exchange for the company's pledge not to ask staff to work longer hours or cut jobs.

And last year, Deutsche Post and Verdi agreed average wage cuts for new mail employees of 4 percent in exchange for extending job guarantees through 2015.

Deutsche Post shares were down 0.6 percent at 12.50 euros by 1342 GMT, underperforming the German blue-chip index, which was up 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Additional reporting by Hakan Ersen; Writing by Maria Sheahan and David Holmes)