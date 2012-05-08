FRANKFURT May 8 Deutsche Post DHL
has no intention at the moment to seek a listing on a stock
exchange outside Germany, its chief financial officer said.
"This is just a matter of flexibility, so that we have the
opportunity to list outside Germany if we have the desire to do
so sometime in the future," Larry Rosen told journalists during
a conference call on Tuesday.
Europe's biggest mail and express delivery company plans to
seek at its annual general meeting on Wednesday authorisation
from shareholders to use new own shares for a listing on a
foreign stock exchange, according to its AGM invitation.
Deutsche Post earlier reported better than expected
quarterly results and confirmed its outlook, citing its strong
express delivery and supply chain businesses in Asia.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)