FRANKFURT May 8 Deutsche Post DHL has no intention at the moment to seek a listing on a stock exchange outside Germany, its chief financial officer said.

"This is just a matter of flexibility, so that we have the opportunity to list outside Germany if we have the desire to do so sometime in the future," Larry Rosen told journalists during a conference call on Tuesday.

Europe's biggest mail and express delivery company plans to seek at its annual general meeting on Wednesday authorisation from shareholders to use new own shares for a listing on a foreign stock exchange, according to its AGM invitation.

Deutsche Post earlier reported better than expected quarterly results and confirmed its outlook, citing its strong express delivery and supply chain businesses in Asia. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)