FRANKFURT, March 28 German postal services
company Deutsche Post is considering listing its
shares abroad to obtain a more diverse investor base.
The company said on Thursday in its invitation to
shareholders to the annual general meeting scheduled for May 9
that it will put plans to list abroad to a vote.
"The company is constantly trying to broaden its shareholder
base, also abroad," the logistics company said in the
invitation.
"The listing of the stock on an exchange abroad supports the
goal of a wider shareholder base," it said, adding there were no
specific listing plans yet.
Deutsche Post is a member of the DAX index of
German blue-chip stocks.
