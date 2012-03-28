FRANKFURT, March 28 German postal services company Deutsche Post is considering listing its shares abroad to obtain a more diverse investor base.

The company said on Thursday in its invitation to shareholders to the annual general meeting scheduled for May 9 that it will put plans to list abroad to a vote.

"The company is constantly trying to broaden its shareholder base, also abroad," the logistics company said in the invitation.

"The listing of the stock on an exchange abroad supports the goal of a wider shareholder base," it said, adding there were no specific listing plans yet.

Deutsche Post is a member of the DAX index of German blue-chip stocks. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Erica Billingham)