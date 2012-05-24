* Aims to increase EBIT to 3.35-3.55 bln eur by 2015

* Says Mail division earnings stabilised

* To invest 750 mln eur in German parcel network

* DHL EBIT goal of 2.7-2.9 bln eur by 2015

* Shares up 1.9 pct, among top Dax gainers (Adds CEO comment, more detail on DHL, Asia)

FRANKFURT, May 24 Deutsche Post DHL said canny Germans shopping for bargains on the Internet were stabilising its traditional mail business as it announced a target to grow earnings by 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) over the next three years.

A move to emails and other forms of electronic communication has hit letter delivery companies badly, but the rise of internet shopping has led to a surge in the number of parcels being delivered.

Deutsche Post, Europe's biggest express delivery and mail company, said its domestic parcel volumes rose 13.6 percent in the first quarter, faster than the 9.8 percent in the previous quarter, and forecast further growth.

The group was upbeat for the business even as data showed German business sentiment collapsed in May and the manufacturing sector shrank, threatening to end the immunity of Europe's largest economy to the troubles surrounding it.

"People say this could be affected by the economy slowing down, but I believe it will accelerate because people are getting more and more price sensitive and you get the greatest price transparency on the internet," Chief Executive Frank Appel told investors at a capital markets day on Thursday.

Deutsche Post - whose main businesses are express delivery, supply chain, freight forwarding and letter mail services - is therefore going to invest 750 million euros in its parcel network in Germany by 2014.

It said earnings before tax and interest (EBIT) in its mail division had stabilised after several years of declines and would contribute at least 1 billion euros to its group 2015 EBIT target of between 3.35 billion and 3.55 billion euros.

Deutsche Post made profit of 2.44 billion in 2011.

The majority of earnings will come from DHL, where EBIT is expected to grow at an annual rate of between 13 and 15 percent to 2.7-2.9 billion euros.

Growth there will be driven by expansion in Asia and emerging markets like Brazil and Mexico, a strategy which helped the group to better than expected first-quarter results.

Shares in Deutsche Post were up 1.9 percent at 13.12 euros at 1041 GMT, outperforming the wider DAX index of leading German shares, up 0.8 percent. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)