FRANKFURT May 27 Deutsche Post is
aiming for a global expansion of its Germany-based parcel
delivery business and wants to become world No. 1 by 2020, Chief
Executive Frank Appel said on Tuesday.
The world's biggest postal and logistics company unveiled
medium-term financial goals last month, forecasting annual
operating profit to rise by an average of more than 8 percent
through 2020 - due in large part to expansion of its logistics
business.
Appel told an annual shareholders meeting on Tuesday that
Deutsche Post wanted to apply the German parcel strategy in
other countries in Europe, Asia and the Americas.
"We intend to remain the number one in Germany and expand
our position. We also intend to become the global number one in
this business by 2020," Appel told the shareholders.
Deutsche Post, which holds a 42 percent market share in
Germany's 8.2 billion euros ($11.2 billion) parcel delivery
market, competes with DPD, majority owned by France's La Poste
; Hermes, owned by Germany's Otto group; United Parcel
Service ; FedEx ; and General Logistics System of
Britain's Royal Mail Group.
Deutsche Post makes about three-quarters of revenues from
its DHL logistics units - comprising express courier, forwarding
and supply chain. The rest comes from its mail and parcel
division, which is benefiting from growth in e-commerce.
($1 = 0.7325 Euros)
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Mark Potter)