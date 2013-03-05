BRIEF-Murapol buys 32.99 pct stake in Skarbiec Holding
* BUYS 32.99 PERCENT STAKE IN SKARBIEC HOLDING SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, March 5 Deutsche Post DHL sees its 2013 operating profit rising to between 2.7 billion euros ($3.5 billion) and 2.95 billion euros, the company said after posting in-line 2012 earnings.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 2.67 billion euros in 2012 from 2.44 billion a year earlier, Deutsche Post reported on Tuesday, broadly in line with consensus of 2.65 billion in a Reuters poll.
Europe's biggest express delivery and mail company also kept its dividend unchanged at 0.70 euros per share, falling slightly short of consensus for 0.75 euros. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
* Rand boosted by Fitch decision to keep credit rating unchanged