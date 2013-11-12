FRANKFURT Nov 12 Deutsche Post reported a better-than-expected quarterly gain in operating profit as higher earnings at its Mail and Express units helped offset negative effects of currencies.

Deutsche Post's third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 646 million euros ($866 million) on a 2.5 percent decline in revenues, with rising demand in domestic e-commerce helping to boost profit at the Mail unit, the group said on Tuesday.

The average estimate in a Reuters poll for EBIT was 636 million euros, up 5.3 percent from the year-earlier, and revenues at 13.797 billion. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach)