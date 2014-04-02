FRANKFURT, April 2 Deutsche Post, the world No. 1 postal and logistics company, unveiled medium-term financial targets through 2020, forecasting that operating profit will grow by an average of more than 8 percent a year.

It said on Wednesday it expects its DHL logistics divisions to be the main contributor to revenue and profitability, with the business's earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) - or operating profit - increasing by an annual average of around 10 percent between 2013 and 2020. (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Maria Sheahan)