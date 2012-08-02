* Q2 revenues 13.73 bln eur vs poll avg 13.31 bln
FRANKFURT, Aug 2 Deutsche Post DHL
raised its 2012 profit outlook after robust demand for express
delivery services in Asia bolstered its quarterly earnings,
bucking a weaker trend at larger U.S. rivals.
Europe's biggest mail and express delivery company said on
Thursday it now saw earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
rising to 2.6-2.7 billion euros ($3.2-3.3 billion) this year, up
from 2.44 billion last year and a previous outlook for 2.5-2.6
billion.
"We are still seeing good growth in Asia, with the exception
of the tech sector," finance chief Larry Rosen told reporters on
a conference call.
Deutsche Post's comments contrast with gloomy statements by
rivals such as UPS and FedEx, which have warned
of sluggish demand amid a weak global economy and have curbed
shipping volumes.
"Things are a bit different than for our competitors because
we have a broad network with which we benefit from intra-Asian
trade," Rosen said.
Deutsche Post also benefits from its shrinking reliance on
developed markets such as western Europe and the United States.
It saw the strongest demand for express shipments in Asia in
the second quarter, and it saw the volume of international
shipments with a guaranteed delivery time - the most expensive
and profitable - rise 9.1 percent.
To ramp up international shipments to and from China,
Deutsche Post opened an express delivery hub at Shanghai's
international airport last month.
Shares in Deutsche Post rose 2.5 percent to 15.05 euros in
early trade, while the German blue-chip index was down
0.1 percent.
GROWTH AHEAD
Deutsche Post said it still expected the positive earnings
trend to continue into 2013 and affirmed its medium-term target
of improving EBIT at its DHL division by an annual average of
13-15 percent through 2015.
In the three months through June, adjusted EBIT rose 7.8
percent to 581 million euros, beating a consensus forecast of
568 million euros.
There were several one-off effects during the second quarter
- including a negative one from the repayment of taxes to German
authorities and a positive one related to restructuring in the
United States - leading to a 3.4 percent decline in reported
quarterly EBIT to 543 million euros.
But that was still above consensus of 393 million and above
the most optimistic analyst estimate. Deutsche Post's net profit
declined by more than a quarter to 201 million euros, but was
still more than double the consensus forecast of 91 million.
Deutsche Post shares trade at 11.1 times 12-month forward
earnings, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine, which weights
analysts' estimates according to their track record. That is
still a discount to the multiples of FedEx and UPS, which stand
at 12.0 and 15.4, respectively.
($1 = 0.8132 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)