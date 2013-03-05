* Q4 EBIT 827 mln eur vs Rtrs poll avg 809 mln
* Sees 2013 EBIT at 2.7-2.95 bln eur vs poll avg 2.83 bln
* CEO warns of volatility in coming months
* Shares up 4.2 percent
By Maria Sheahan
FRANKFURT, March 5 Deutsche Post DHL
forecast a rise in profits this year after robust demand for
package delivery from online shoppers bolstered its earnings in
the final quarter of 2012.
"As the market leader in the German parcel sector, we are
strongly benefiting from the current e-commerce boom," Chief
Executive Frank Appel said on Tuesday.
Deutsche Post's mail business, which generates about a
quarter of group revenues, has been suffering from shrinking
demand for letter mail as consumers and businesses rely
increasingly on electronic communication.
But the company recently said package deliveries reached a
record level during the Christmas season in Germany last year,
exceeding 7 million shipments per day for the first time as more
consumers ordered gifts over the Internet.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 38 percent to
827 million euros ($1.1 billion) in the fourth quarter,
exceeding analysts' average forecast of 809 million in a Reuters
poll, thanks to a 52 percent gain in profit from the mail
business.
Shares in Deutsche Post jumped to the top of the German
blue-chip DAX index, up 4.2 percent at 17.72 euros by
1000 GMT.
Deutsche Post sees group EBIT rising as much as 11 percent
this year, to between 2.7 billion and 2.95 billion euros, in
line with analysts' consensus forecast of 2.83 billion euros.
Net profit, which rose 43 percent to 1.66 billion euros in
2012, will grow in line with operating profit this year.
But Chief Executive Frank Appel also warned the economic
environment was likely to remain tough for the coming months,
before improving later in the year.
"If you had asked me (about my outlook for 2013) three weeks
ago I probably would have been more positive because I came back
from the World Economic Forum with a relatively positive
outlook," he said in a video published on Deutsche Post's
website.
"But as you have seen this week and last week there are
decisions which are taking place currently via the fiscal cliff
in the U.S. and the election in Italy which create new
uncertainty," he said, adding he expected significant volatility
in markets in the coming months.
($1 = 0.7687 euros)
