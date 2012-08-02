FRANKFURT Aug 2 Deutsche Post DHL
reported quarterly underlying earnings that exceeded estimates
and raised its 2012 outlook for operating profit, citing
continued demand for logistics services in Asia.
Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 7.8
percent to 581 million euros ($714.45 million), the group said
on Thursday, beating a consensus forecast of 568 million euros.
Deutsche Post said it now expected to post 2012 EBIT of
2.6-2.7 billion euros, compared with a previous outlook for
2.5-2.6 billion euros.
Including a repayment of value-added tax (VAT), partly
offset by provisions and disposal gains, EBIT was down 3.4
percent at 543 million euros, well above consensus of 393
million.
Deutsche Post had said in June that it owes back taxes to
German authorities, which would have a 180 million euro impact
on its operating profit.
($1 = 0.8132 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)