DUESSELDORF, Germany Feb 20 Deutsche Post DHL said it expects regulators would have concerns about any plans for a combination of U.S. rival United Parcel Service with TNT Express.

"We expect significant antitrust and regulatory issues," a spokeswoman for Deutsche Post said on Monday.

TNT said on Friday it had rejected an offer from UPS, the world's largest package delivery company, of 9 euros per share, which valued company at 4.9 billion euros ($6.45 billion), but both companies were still in talks.

Deutsche Post will focus on its organic business, the spokeswoman said.