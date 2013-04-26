FRANKFURT, April 26 Deutsche Post DHL
and trade union Verdi struck a deal on Friday to increase the
wages of about 130,000 letter carriers in Germany, ending
repeated walkouts.
Trade union Verdi and Deutsche Post confirmed an agreement
had been reached but declined to give details.
Verdi had demanded that Europe's biggest mail and express
delivery company increase wages by 6 percent, or at least 140
euros ($180) per person per month.
Staff costs account for about a third of overall expenses at
Deutsche Post. Last year, it agreed to a 4 percent pay increase
in a labour deal that ended on March 31.
($1 = 0.7689 euros)
