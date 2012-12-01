BERLIN Dec 1 Deutsche Post expects
record deliveries of mail and parcels during the Christmas
shopping season because of growing online bookings, Neue
Osnabruecker Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing the head of
the DHL package division.
Pre-Christmas business "started off extremely well in
November," the newspaper quoted Andrej Busch, head of the DHL
unit at Europe's biggest express delivery and mail company, as
saying in an interview.
DHL's parcel deliveries rose 10 percent in November compared
with year-ago levels, according to Busch.
Germany's state-owned railway company Deutsche Bahn will
provide 62 extra trains in December to cope with the glut of
Christmas orders, Busch said, adding that DHL will run extra
shifts on Dec. 23.
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Keiron Henderson)