NEW YORK, June 22 Moody's Investors Service on
Friday cut Deutsche Postbank's long-term senior debt and deposit
ratings by one notch, following on a sweeping downgrade of
global banks the previous day.
The credit ratings agency cut Deutsche Postbank AG to A2
with a stable outlook from A1, noting in a statement "tail risks
associated with the bank's still-large non-core asset exposures"
and the bank's moderate capitalization.
The move on Postbank came a day after Moody's downgraded 15
of the world's biggest banks to reflect the risk of losses they
face from volatile capital markets activities.
That included a cut to Deutsche Bank, Postbank's
parent, to A2.
But Moody's noted some factors that limited the extent of
Friday's downgrade, such as relatively stable core earnings
capacity, robust liquidity and funding structure and the "very
high probability" of support from Deutsche Bank.
The stable outlook "captures Moody's view that the currently
foreseen risks to creditors are now reflected in these ratings,"
the statement read.
"Nevertheless, negative rating momentum could develop if
conditions deteriorate beyond the rating agency's current
expectations," it said.