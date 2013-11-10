FRANKFURT Nov 10 Deutsche Telekom on
Sunday said it had bought GTS Central Europe for 546 million
euros ($729 million) in a deal which hands the German telecom
operator a fibre optic fixed-line and infrastructure business in
Eastern Europe.
GTS is a telecommunications service provider with network
and data centre infrastructure, focused on serving business
customers.
Deutsche Telekom said it is acquiring GTS from a consortium
of international private equity firms, including Columbia
Capital, HarbourVest Partners, Innova Capital and M/C Partners.
"We see Deutsche Telekom as the best partner for GTS and are
excited about the benefits and opportunities this will create
for our customers and employees," said GTS CEO Danny Bottoms.
GTS owns and operates a fibre optic and data centre network
throughout the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and
Slovakia. It provides voice and data services to complex virtual
private networks and cloud services.
Deutsche Telekom said the Slovak assets will be retained by
the current owners. The remaining parts of GTS Europe which it
is acquiring had revenues of 347 million euros and earnings
before interest tax depreciation and amortisation of 87 million
euros in 2012.
($1 = 0.7491 euros)
