Nov 25 AT&T (T.N) and T-Mobile USA owner
Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) are withdrawing their application
with the Federal Communications Commission to focus on
defending their $39 billion deal from a lawsuit brought by the
U.S. Justice Department.
"We have every right to withdraw our merger from the FCC,
and the FCC has no right to stop us," Wayne Watts, AT&T's
general counsel, said in a statement on Friday.
"Any suggestion the agency might do otherwise would be an
abuse of procedure which we would immediately challenge in
court," he said.
FCC officials disagree with AT&T's assertion that the
agency can only agree with the withdrawal of AT&T's application
to buy T-Mobile.
The following is a summary of the FCC's options according
to former agency officials and other experts:
GRANT WITHOUT PREJUDICE
The agency can accept the withdrawal request without
prejudice, meaning the companies could refile their merger
application at any time.
A former senior FCC official said this was the most likely
scenario. "The FCC is not a court, and it does not ordinarily
get into 'with prejudice' or 'without prejudice'," he said.
He added that he would expect the merging parties to offer
concessions in any new application.
GRANT WITH PREJUDICE
The FCC could accept the withdrawal with prejudice,
preventing AT&T from refiling with the agency.
This would effectively kill the deal as AT&T requires
approval from the FCC to transfer spectrum licenses from
Deutsche Telekom to their own network.
This would be an extreme move on the agency's part but it
is within its power, experts say.
DENY REQUEST
The agency could deny the request all together and continue
FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski's effort to have the deal sent
to a hearing before an administrative law judge.
A draft order circulated to his fellow commissioners cited
FCC staff findings that the deal would significantly diminish
competition and lead to massive job losses.
Any administrative hearing at the FCC, which is charged
with evaluating the public interest merits of the deal, would
begin after the antitrust trial was concluded.
Public interest groups have urged the FCC to publish the
order even if it grants the withdrawal request. "It is sure to
contain conclusions that AT&T would like to keep quiet," said
Public Knowledge legal director Harold Feld.
