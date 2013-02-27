VIENNA Feb 27 Deutsche Telekom is
open for cooperation deals in Austria for its T-Mobile unit, a
management board member of the German group told a newspaper.
"Every kind of partnership can be imagined, with new or
existing companies, via cooperation deals or outsourcing of
networks," Claudia Nemat told the Salzburger Nachrichten in an
interview printed on Wednesday.
This was true not just for Austria, but also for other
countries where the German group did not have market leadership,
she added.
"The important thing is having the leanest cost base
possible to be able to invest as much as possible in the
market," she was quoted as saying.
T-Mobile has faced waning sales and profit in Austria given
cut-throat competition which shows scant signs of easing despite
Hutchison's takeover of Orange Austria that reduced
the number of main rivals to three.
T-Mobile is number two behind market leader Telekom Austria
.
