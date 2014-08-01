BRIEF-American Savings Bank Q1 net income of $15.8 mln
* Net income of $15.8 million for q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in q1 of 2016
Aug 1 Shares in Deutsche Telekom AG rise 2.8 percent at open after Iliad's surprise offer for T Mobile US Inc -
* Net income of $15.8 million for q1 of 2017 compared to $12.7 million in q1 of 2016
April 28 Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its lung cancer drug, almost three months after the company acquired the drug's developer, Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc.