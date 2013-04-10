April 10 Deutsche Telekom AG : * Says submitted its best and final offer to Metropcs Communications * Says reduces size of dt shareholder loan by $3.8 billion * Says lowers interest rate on dt shareholder loan by 50 basis points * Says extends lock-up period on dt's shares of combined co to 18 months after

close * Says lock-up period was extended by 6 months * Says ownership strucure of newco remains the same with 26 percent for current

Metropcs shareholders, 74 percent for dt