FRANKFURT Feb 23 Deutsche Telekom
aims to return to rising subscriber numbers and
earnings growth at it T-Mobile USA unit in the medium turn after
a deal to sell it for $39 billion to peer AT&T fell
through, the company's chief said on Thursday.
Chief Executive Rene Obermann said the company expects to
invest around $4 billion, or an additional $1.4 billion in its
U.S. networks in the coming two years.
He added he expected T-Mobile USA's 2012 earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
excluding special items to decline to around $4.8 billion from
$5.3 billion last year.
Revenue at T-Mobile USA dropped by 3.3 percent to $20.6
billion in 2011.