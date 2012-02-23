FRANKFURT Feb 23 Deutsche Telekom may enter partnerships in the United States to revive its mobile unit, which it failed to sell last year to AT&T, Chief Executive Rene Obermann told Reuters TV on Thursday.

"We need a structural solution for the United States to compensate for our diseconomies of scale, for instance via partneships with other companies," Obermann said.

Deutsche Telekom last year tried to sell T-Mobile USA, a growth engine in its early days but now a run-down asset, to AT&T T.N for $39 billion, but fierce regulatory opposition scuppered the deal, leaving Deutsche Telekom with a $6 billion breakup package.

Bleeding money and losing customers, T-Mobile USA ranks fourth among U.S. carriers behind AT&T, Verizon VZ.N and Sprint S.N. Deutsche Telekom said it will invest $1.4 billion in its U.S. network in the coming two years taking the total to $4 billion over the period. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen, writing by Harro ten Wolde)