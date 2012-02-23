FRANKFURT Feb 23 Deutsche Telekom may
enter partnerships in the United States to revive its mobile
unit, which it failed to sell last year to AT&T, Chief Executive
Rene Obermann told Reuters TV on Thursday.
"We need a structural solution for the United States to
compensate for our diseconomies of scale, for instance via
partneships with other companies," Obermann said.
Deutsche Telekom last year tried to sell T-Mobile USA, a
growth engine in its early days but now a run-down asset, to
AT&T T.N for $39 billion, but fierce regulatory opposition
scuppered the deal, leaving Deutsche Telekom with a $6 billion
breakup package.
Bleeding money and losing customers, T-Mobile USA ranks
fourth among U.S. carriers behind AT&T, Verizon VZ.N and Sprint
S.N. Deutsche Telekom said it will invest $1.4 billion in its
U.S. network in the coming two years taking the total to $4
billion over the period.
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen, writing by Harro ten Wolde)