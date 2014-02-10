FRANKFURT Feb 10 Deutsche Telekom on
Monday said it is buying the remaining 39.23-percent stake it
does not already own in T-Mobile Czech Republic for 800 million
euros ($1.09 billion).
The stake is currently owned by a consortium of investors
led by private equity group Mid Europa Partners, Deutsche
Telekom said.
Deutsche Telekom said the acquisition, which is subject to
regulatory approval, would have no impact on group revenue and
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) because T-Mobile Czech Republic is already fully
consolidated.
($1 = 0.7343 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Jonathan Gould)