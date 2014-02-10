FRANKFURT Feb 10 Deutsche Telekom on Monday said it is buying the remaining 39.23-percent stake it does not already own in T-Mobile Czech Republic for 800 million euros ($1.09 billion).

The stake is currently owned by a consortium of investors led by private equity group Mid Europa Partners, Deutsche Telekom said.

Deutsche Telekom said the acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval, would have no impact on group revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) because T-Mobile Czech Republic is already fully consolidated. ($1 = 0.7343 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Jonathan Gould)