FRANKFURT, June 5 The German state has decided
it wants cash dividend payments from its stake in Deutsche
Telekom, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday,
after the company offered an alternative stock option.
Deutsche Telekom wants to preserve cash to partly pay for
the roll-out of a superfast broadband and mobile network. If all
shareholders were to opt for cash payments, it would cost the
company around 3 billion euros, a company spokesman said.
The former German monopoly, which plans to invest 6 billion
euros ($7.84 billion) in the next three years in broadband, has
given its shareholders the option to take the 2012 dividend of
0.70 euros per share in stock or in cash.
To make room for the investments Deutsche Telekom has cut
its dividend for the next two years by almost a third to an
annual 0.50 euros per share.
State-owned development bank KfW, which holds 17.02 percent
of Deutsche Telekom shares, said it had not made a final
decision on how it would like to receive its dividend.
The Finance Ministry has a 14.96 percent stake in the firm.
Deutsche Telekom is offering a payout in new shares priced
at a 2 percent discount, in order to make the deal more
attractive.
For every 12.5 shares held prior to the dividend approval on
May 16, shareholders who choose not to take cash can receive one
extra share.
A spokesman for Deutsche Telekom said the company would give
a breakdown on Monday on the number of shareholders preferring a
cash payment and those opting for payment in shares.
($1 = 0.7650 euros)
