FRANKFURT May 31 Deutsche Telekom will offer stockholders entitled to its 0.70 euro per share cash dividend the choice to receive the payout in new shares priced at a 2 percent discount, in order to make the deal more attractive.

For every 12.5 shares held prior to the dividend approval on May 16, shareholders who opt against a cash payout can receive one extra share, the company said on Friday. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)